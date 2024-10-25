 ‘Name Your Price’ Dog Adoption Fees During Block(head) Party at the Humane Society for Tacoma & Pierce County – The Suburban Times

‘Name Your Price’ Dog Adoption Fees During Block(head) Party at the Humane Society for Tacoma & Pierce County

In honor of Pit Bull Awareness Day, the Humane Society for Tacoma & Pierce County is throwing a Block(head) Party! From October 25-27, you can name your price on adoption fees for ALL dogs 6 months and older!*

There are currently over 100 dogs in the shelter, and even more in foster homes. Your perfect new companion might just be one of them. Visit the shelter and see all the amazing dogs, YOU choose the adoption fee, and you help the shelter create space for other pets in the community that need their help. It’s a win, win, win!

Spread the word and let’s give these pups the loving homes they deserve!

View adoptable dogs: thehumanesociety.org/adoptable-pet-category/dogs/

*Licensing and hold fees may apply.

