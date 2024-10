By Corvo Rohwer, Puyallup Tribal News.

Motown music got Elders moving and singing along during the Intertribal Luncheon on Oct. 17 held at the Emerald Queen Casino Event Center.

While the Tribe holds luncheons each month at the House of Respect for Puyallup Elders, the annual Intertribal Luncheon is a chance for Elders from all Tribes to come and be celebrated.

Read the rest of the story at the Puyallup Tribe of Indians website.