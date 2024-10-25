Ground Broken for New State Mental-Health Hospital in Lakewood – The Suburban Times

A rendering of the new Western State Hospital campus in Lakewood. Courtesy Washington State Department of Social and Health Services

Via South Sound Business: “Gov. Jay Inslee and other state leaders broke ground Thursday on a new mental-health hospital to be built on the Western State Hospital campus in Lakewood, a project expected to be complete by 2029.

“The hospital will be a secure facility with 350 beds to serve forensic patients. Forensic patients are those accused of a crime and ordered by a court to receive treatment before trial, according to a governor’s office blog post.”

