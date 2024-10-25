‘Construction 201’ Workshop on November 5 – The Suburban Times

TACOMA, Wash. – A “Construction 201” workshop and Q&A session will be hosted by the City of Tacoma’s Community and Economic Development Department on November 5, from 1 – 3 PM, in support of the City’s ongoing efforts to address disparities for historically underutilized businesses owned by minority, women, and socially and economically disadvantaged individuals.

The Community and Economic Development Department’s Equity in Contracting (EIC) team is conducting the workshop in a hybrid format with in-person and virtual options to attend. Staff from the Public Works Department will be present as well to help drive the discussion.

The following topics will be covered:

Recap of Bid Process

Contracts and Award (C&A) Letters

Preconstruction Phase: Review of Requirements, City Business Licenses, Contractor Licenses, Request(s) to Sublet, Statements of Intent, Submittals

Notice to Proceed: B2Gnow and LCP Tracker Compliance Systems, Apprentice Requirements and Tools to Find Local Employees, Requests for Information (RFIs), Labor and Industries (L&I) Requirements, and More

Progress Meetings

Administrative Issues: Certified Payrolls, “Force” Accounts

Project Closeouts: Substantial and Physical Completion

Event details, including access information, are available at makeittacoma.com/events.

Community members with questions about this workshop or requests to receive information in an alternate format can be directed to Linda Cerna at lcerna@cityoftacoma.org or (253) 453-9488.