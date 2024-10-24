Pierce College opens newest academic building, expanding STEM education at Puyallup campus – The Suburban Times

This fall, Pierce College students headed back to our Puyallup campus with a new addition: the Johnson Science Building. This state-of-the-art building offers classrooms, labs, study space and more for students studying science, technology, engineering, and math.

On October 16, the Pierce College community celebrated the grand opening of the newest academic building on the Puyallup campus. The JSB is named for Chancellor Emerita Michele L. Johnson, who retired in 2022 after a distinguished 45-year career of teaching and leadership at Pierce College.

“In 2022, the Pierce College Board of Trustees recognized Michele L. Johnson for her distinguished 45-year career at Pierce College,” said Board Chair Clemencia Castro-Woolery. “Through her diligent leadership, the size, scope and impact of the college grew tremendously. In honor of her distinguished service to Pierce College we dedicate this building as the Johnson Science Building.”

A core principle of the building’s design is to be “radically welcoming” in order to remove historic barriers so that students can see the scientific process, imagine themselves as scientists, and transition from observer to innovator.

“The Johnson Science Building is a physical embodiment of our mission, to create quality educational opportunities for a diverse community of learners to thrive in an evolving world,” said Pierce College Chancellor and CEO Julie White, Ph.D. “We’ve had countless people tour this building who say, “this building makes me want to be a scientist” and that’s what we wanted.”

Central to the design of the 55,000-square-foot building is open space designated for students to share their ideas, work together, and relax between classes. The building also offers an array of advanced technology resources including the fabrication lab, where students can design, produce and bring to life their own ideas. The Johnson Science Building also features a sculpture by American glass artist Preston Singletary.

The Johnson Science Building is designed to be a high-performance building while going beyond traditional benchmarks to reduce the carbon emissions and energy footprint of the college campus. Its Energy Use Intensity is 61% of a typical lab building and the JSB is also solar-ready.

The opening of the Johnson Science Building marks a new chapter in STEM education at Pierce College where our students feel empowered to learn and find belonging in our college community.

“We are only stewards of these buildings,” Johnson said. “They belong to our students. What is important is who studies here and who will study here and how this building can change the lives of our students.”