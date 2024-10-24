Norpoint Classic 5k and 2-Mile Fun Run – The Suburban Times

The Norpoint Classic 5k and 2-mile is Tacoma’s original Thanksgiving fun run. Make it your family tradition!

Join us for this exciting annual fun run at the Center at Norpoint. The course begins and ends at the center’s parking lot and winds through Northeast Tacoma providing mountain and sound views for participants.

Runners, walkers, strollers, and dogs on leash are welcome.

T-shirt is included in the price!

Race will be chip-timed.

Register by November 14 to ensure your t-shirt by race day.

Sign up early and save!

Sept 16 – Nov 10 – $35

Nov 11 – 26 – $40

Nov 27 & 28 – $45

Food Drive: Metro Parks is partnering with the Northeast Healthy Kids Coalition, which is focused on providing weekend meals and other basic support to students in need at Crescent Heights Elementary, NE Tacoma Elementary, Browns Point Elementary, and Meeker Middle School.

Please bring any of these items to donate: Cup O’Noodles (Beef or Chicken), Juice Boxes or Pouches, Mac and Cheese Microwavable Cups, Individual Fruit Cups or Applesauce Pouches, Protein bars, Gatorade 12 Fl oz.

Date: 11/28/2024 at 09:00 am

Location: 4818 Nassau Ave NE, Tacoma, WA, 98422

Contact Info:

Website: https://www.metroparkstacoma.org/event/norpoint-classic-2024/

Phone: (253) 305-1000