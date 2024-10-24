 Letter: Thank you for celebrating 30 years of Better Futures – The Suburban Times

The Suburban Times

A community bulletin board for Western Pierce County.

Letter: Thank you for celebrating 30 years of Better Futures

· Leave a Comment ·

Submitted by Hilltop Artists.

We are truly grateful you were able to join us at the 2024 Better Futures Luncheon to celebrate our 30th anniversary!

⁠As we commemorate three decades of creativity and empowerment, we’re reminded of the positive, generational impact that Hilltop Artists has made because of our community. Thank you for being part of our journey and for helping us envision a brighter future.⁠

Thanks to our donors, shoppers, sponsors, table captains, and volunteers, we raised $150,914.80 to support our incredible students. We were veeeerrrrry close to our donation goal of $75,000 (our supporters gave $70,476), so there’s still an opportunity to give! Find more event details at hilltopartists.org/betterfutures.

Check out more event photos on Facebook and Instagram and stay tuned for our event recap video – coming soon!

DISCLAIMER: The above news, information, and opinions are the author’s own. If you have news, information or an opinion you’d like to share with 50,000+ monthly readers, click here to learn how.

FREE EMAIL SUBSCRIPTION: Join 50,000+ readers each month and get the latest news and information from Western Pierce County direct to your inbox, daily, free of charge. Sign up here.

Charles Wright Academy - Book Your Tour Today

COMMENT POLICY: If you care to comment on the above story/announcement, feel free. Review our comment policy and please, be polite and respectful.

Reader Interactions

Share this story

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.