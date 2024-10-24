Letter: Thank you for celebrating 30 years of Better Futures – The Suburban Times

Submitted by Hilltop Artists.

We are truly grateful you were able to join us at the 2024 Better Futures Luncheon to celebrate our 30th anniversary!

⁠As we commemorate three decades of creativity and empowerment, we’re reminded of the positive, generational impact that Hilltop Artists has made because of our community. Thank you for being part of our journey and for helping us envision a brighter future.⁠

Thanks to our donors, shoppers, sponsors, table captains, and volunteers, we raised $150,914.80 to support our incredible students. We were veeeerrrrry close to our donation goal of $75,000 (our supporters gave $70,476), so there’s still an opportunity to give! Find more event details at hilltopartists.org/betterfutures.

Check out more event photos on Facebook and Instagram and stay tuned for our event recap video – coming soon!