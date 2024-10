I’m Kesha Vann, the new Community Engagement Manager for Communities In Schools of Lakewood. We’re excited to invite all to our open house at our new address: 10828 Gravelly Lake Drive SW Ste. 201 Lakewood, WA 984899 on Monday, November 18, 2024, from 4 PM to 6 PM. This is a wonderful opportunity to learn more about our work and discover how you can get involved.

Click the here to RSVP by no later than Monday, November 11, 2024.