City of Tacoma Announces Formation of New Integrated Office to Enhance Effectiveness and Coordination  – The Suburban Times

TACOMA, Wash. – The City of Tacoma has announced the formation of a new integrated office within the City Manager’s Office, bringing together the expertise and efforts of the Office of Strategy, Office of Environmental Policy and Sustainability, Office of Equity and Human Rights, and Government Relations Office.

This strategic alignment seeks to enhance the City of Tacoma’s effectiveness and coordination in key areas vital to the future of Tacoma. By leveraging the strengths of each office, the City of Tacoma aims to:

Develop and implement a cohesive vision for Tacoma’s future.

Support equity within the organization and the community.

Promote environmentally responsible practices and policies.

Build and maintain strong relationships with state and federal partners.

“This integrated approach reflects our focus on working collaboratively to achieve our shared goals,” said City Manager Elizabeth Pauli. “By aligning these crucial functions, we can better leverage resources to create tangible benefits for our community.”

The City of Tacoma is committed to a smooth transition and ongoing communication with all stakeholders.

In addition to the formation of this integrated office, the City of Tacoma will also be undertaking a strategic review of its human rights, equal opportunity, and fair housing programs, which remain top priorities.

To ensure the prioritization of this important work, the City of Tacoma will monitor and report on its progress in the coming year. This integrated office will also bring forward recommendations for effective structures and programs to ensure the sustainability of these efforts beyond its first year.

Sonja Hallum has been appointed as Deputy City Manager with oversight of this team.

“Deputy City Manager Hallum’s exceptional experience and leadership will be invaluable in guiding this integrated approach,” said City Manager Pauli.

Jacques Colon, who currently serves as the City of Tacoma’s Chief Strategy Officer, will continue to oversee strategic initiatives while also serving as Interim Chief Equity Officer. Kristin Lynett will serve as the Chief Sustainability Officer.

The official name for this integrated office is still under development, and a more specific timeline for implementation will be shared as it becomes available.