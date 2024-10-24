Charles Wright Academy Earns Platinum AP School Honor Roll Recognition – The Suburban Times

College Board announced that Charles Wright Academy has been named to the 2024 Advanced Placement Program (AP) School Honor Roll, earning Platinum distinction.

The AP School Honor Roll recognizes schools whose AP programs are delivering results for students while broadening access. Schools can earn this recognition annually based on criteria that reflect a commitment to increasing college-going culture, providing opportunities for students to earn college credit, and maximizing college readiness.

Charles Wright Academy had 96% of seniors who took at least one AP Exam during high school, 88% of seniors scoring a 3 or higher on at least one AP Exam, and 49% of seniors who took five or more AP Exams.

Charles Wright Academy offers the following Advanced Placement opportunities for our students:

14 AP Courses Offered AP 2D Art AP Biology AP Calculus AB AP Calculus BC AP Chemistry AP Computer Science A AP Drawing AP Economics AP English AP Physics II AP Spanish Language and Culture AP US Government and Politics AP US History

17 AP Sections Taught

12 (60%) Faculty Teaching AP Courses

“This recognition is a testament to the dedication and expertise of our Upper School faculty and the tradition of Charles Wright Academy students challenging themselves in the pursuit of academic excellence. I am so proud of the efforts of both our students and faculty as we empower all learners to navigate the future with confidence,” says Talia Pole, Director of College Counseling.