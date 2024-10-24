Brewallup 2024: A Celebration of Puyallup Valley’s Hops Heritage – The Suburban Times

Submitted by Puyallup Sumner Chamber of Commerce.

PUYALLUP – Get ready for the ultimate celebration of craft beer, live music, and classic cars at Brewallup, honoring the rich hops heritage of the Puyallup Valley! This growing event is back and better than ever, bringing together beer enthusiasts, food lovers, and car aficionados for a day of tastings, tunes, and fun.

In partnership with CaskCades, All Things Fun Sports!, and Cruise Puyallup, this strictly 21+ event will take place at the ShowPlex on November 2, 2024, making it one of the fastest-growing craft beer and car show events in the Pacific Northwest.

We hope you can join us from 1:00 PM to 7:00 PM (doors open at 12:30 PM) for Brewallup 2024, where an exciting lineup of craft beer and cider sampling awaits. Guests with a general admission ticket can enjoy eight 4-oz samples of some of the region’s best brews, with additional tastings available for purchase on-site. The day will be filled with live music, featuring performances by NITE WAVE from 1:00 PM to 2:15 PM, The Olson Bros from 2:45 PM to 4:15 PM, and Mas Tequila from 4:45 PM to 6:45 PM. To complement the drinks and music, a variety of food trucks will be serving delicious dishes for both lunch and dinner.

Start the day off with the Brewallup 5K, brought to you by All Things Fun Sports! This fun run takes participants through scenic Downtown Puyallup. Registration is $30 and includes a bib, brew glass, and event swag. Car enthusiasts will be thrilled with the South Sound’s finest car show, hosted inside the ShowPlex by Cruise Puyallup. Be sure to cast your vote for the People’s Choice Awards, with categories including Best in Show, Best Engine, and more. It’s the perfect blend of automotive beauty and beer appreciation, all under one roof.

Turn your visit into a staycation with special hotel rates and discounts available, making Brewallup the perfect weekend getaway. Visit our website to compare options and book your stay.

General admission tickets are available for $40 and include eight beer tastings. Take advantage of a special deal—buy seven tickets and get one free using the discount code Brewallup2024. Additional tastings can be purchased on-site, with options of 1 for $4, 3 for $10, or 6 for $20. Please note, this is a 21+ event, and a valid ID will be required for entry.

Don’t miss out on this exciting event! Get your tickets today and join us at Brewallup 2024 for a day filled with craft beer, great music, and unforgettable memories.

Purchase Tickets:

puyallupsumnerchamber.com/brewallup2024