What the Constitution Means to Me – Live Production – The Suburban Times

Heidi Schreck’s boundary – breaking play breathes new life into our Constitution and imagines how it will shape the next generation of Americans. Fifteen-year-old Heidi earned her college tuition by winning constitutional debate competitions across the United States years ago. In this hilarious, hopeful and human new play, she resurrects her teenage self to trace the profound relationship between four generations of women and the founding document that shaped their lives. Jenny Vaugh Hall plays Heidi as a teenager and gives us a bit by bit understanding of our constitution.

“What the Constitution Means to Me” by Heidi Schreck runs through Nov 3, 2024 at the State Theater in downtown Olympia, WA. Directed by Lauren Love with Scenic design by Bruce Haasl. Costume design by Melanie Ransom. Lighting Design by Christina Barrigan. Sound design by Michael Gray. Properties design by Gerald B. Browning. Stage managed by Ashley Winrod. Starring Jenny Vaughn Hall as Heidi, Nathan Rice as Mike, and featuring Izumi Huff, who alternates with another local student as a Debater. Photos are by Shanna Paxton Photography.

It is surprising as we see differences in our constitution creep up on us. Here is Nathan Rice as Mike working with Jenny Vaughn Hall as Heidi.

The production we saw featured Izumi Huff as a Debater. Izumi Huff as a Debater was a wonderful example of letting younger people get involved and comment. Nathan Rice as Mike holds a contest. Heidi encourages us all to consider the change of rules.

The production we saw featured Izumi Huff as a Debater. She was fantastic. If the other local student is anywhere near as good, I would recommend everyone to see both versions of this play . . . which isn’t a bad idea anyway.

The second act reveals more of changes and understandings . . . kind of like a contest. Numerous pocket books of the Constitution were distributed throughout the audience. It was interesting to see those changes and what they allowed and meant. Times alter thoughts. The audience booed and cheered alterations, changes, and updates which made the program even more interesting as well as informative. Perhaps we should boo and cheer instead of voting? Who knows, but from the wording and the actions of our laws and our fellow Americans it might be a good idea . . . or not. At any rate, we recommend this production and suggest people bring their families and their friends . . . male and female. It is easy to see why this play is interesting and to also consider how changes might affect thinking and understanding. Regardless, the production is well worth seeing, sharing, and thinking about for the future.