South Frontage Road On/Off Ramp at Port of Tacoma Road to Close for Maintenance Oct. 25-26 – The Suburban Times

TACOMA, Wash. – The South Frontage Road on / off ramp at Port of Tacoma Road will close for maintenance from 7 AM on October 25 to 7 PM on October 26. During this closure, crews will remove and replace the asphalt on both lanes of the ramp, and drivers will need to use detours to access SR 509 northbound and Port of Tacoma Road.



Community members with questions can call Arterial Supervisor Derrick Wells at (253)591-5430.