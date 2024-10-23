 South Frontage Road On/Off Ramp at Port of Tacoma Road to Close for Maintenance Oct. 25-26 – The Suburban Times

The Suburban Times

A community bulletin board for Western Pierce County.

South Frontage Road On/Off Ramp at Port of Tacoma Road to Close for Maintenance Oct. 25-26

· · Leave a Comment ·

TACOMA, Wash. – The South Frontage Road on / off ramp at Port of Tacoma Road will close for maintenance from 7 AM on October 25 to 7 PM on October 26. During this closure, crews will remove and replace the asphalt on both lanes of the ramp, and drivers will need to use detours to access SR 509 northbound and Port of Tacoma Road.

Community members with questions can call Arterial Supervisor Derrick Wells at (253)591-5430.

DISCLAIMER: The above news, information, and opinions are the author’s own. If you have news, information or an opinion you’d like to share with 50,000+ monthly readers, click here to learn how.

FREE EMAIL SUBSCRIPTION: Join 50,000+ readers each month and get the latest news and information from Western Pierce County direct to your inbox, daily, free of charge. Sign up here.

Pierce College - Advance Here With A Bachelor's Degree.

COMMENT POLICY: If you care to comment on the above story/announcement, feel free. Review our comment policy and please, be polite and respectful.

Reader Interactions

Share this story

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.