 Sound Transit seeks public feedback on proposed ST Express fare change – The Suburban Times

The Suburban Times

A community bulletin board for Western Pierce County.

Sound Transit seeks public feedback on proposed ST Express fare change

· · Leave a Comment ·

Sound Transit is considering changing the current ST Express bus fare, reducing the full adult fare from $3.25 to $3. The move would align the ST Express bus fare with the new Link light rail flat fare. 

We are inviting the public to share their views in a survey now available online. Participating in the survey helps Sound Transit create a more accurate and equitable picture of what works for our riders. The survey will be available through November 4.

As our transit systems expand, we need a simplified trans-regional system. Changing the ST Express bus bare would streamline our fares across transportation modes, supporting the ST Board policy “to encourage transit ridership through equitable and simple pricing.”

More information about the proposed fare change is available at https://www.soundtransit.org/ride-with-us/how-to-pay/fares

DISCLAIMER: The above news, information, and opinions are the author’s own. If you have news, information or an opinion you’d like to share with 50,000+ monthly readers, click here to learn how.

FREE EMAIL SUBSCRIPTION: Join 50,000+ readers each month and get the latest news and information from Western Pierce County direct to your inbox, daily, free of charge. Sign up here.

COMMENT POLICY: If you care to comment on the above story/announcement, feel free. Review our comment policy and please, be polite and respectful.

Reader Interactions

Share this story

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.