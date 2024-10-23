Multicultural Child and Family Hope Center awarded $50,000 renewable energy grant – The Suburban Times

Tacoma Power announces the Multicultural Child and Family Hope Center is the recipient of the annual $50,000 grant to install a solar array at their facility. The Center is a cornerstone agency in Pierce County, dedicated to serving the community and committed to fostering resilience.

Multicultural Child and Family Hope Center has a rich history of providing essential services to Pierce County residents, with a particular focus on supporting underserved populations. For over 25 years, the Center has been a reliable and frequenter place of hope, offering childcare services, family support programs, and resources to empower families facing adversity. Their goal is to create a nurturing environment where all individuals and families feel supported and empowered to thrive.

The Evergreen Options Solar Grant for $50,000 will help the Center to not only enhance operational sustainability but also to realize their vision of becoming a Resiliency Hub for the Pierce County community during emergencies. By using Tacoma Power’s clean, renewable hydropower together with solar panels and associated energy storage, the Center’s childcare site will be fortified as a safe haven where individuals and families can seek refuge during extreme weather events.

The Center also has a deep commitment to diversity, equity, and inclusion, and it guides their efforts to create an inclusive and equitable environment for all members of our community. Through this solar energy initiative, the Center hopes to advance environmental justice and promote access to renewable energy solutions for individuals and families from diverse backgrounds.

Each year, Tacoma Power awards a local non-profit the $50,000 Evergreen Options grant. Grant recipients are chosen by a vote of Power customers. The Utility believes in partnering with customers to reduce their energy use, which helps ensure our region’s energy needs are met into the future. Programs like Evergreen Options present an important opportunity to keep development and renewable energy projects local, benefiting other Power customers who provide services to the community.