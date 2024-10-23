Letter: ‘Through Together’ – Such Beautiful Words – The Suburban Times

As love stories go, what matters most is not so much how the two met but that they became inseparable.

It could have been that first sight of the other across a crowded room and the ensuing bashful invitation to go out somewhere, anywhere, but then, should a romance commence, from henceforth and forever, together – being together – would become so very important the rest of the way, far more important than what the young lovers then could possibly imagine.

Perhaps they met on a train, a handsome uniformed young soldier on reassignment just passing through, who took a seat next to a shyly smiling young woman in a demure knee-length skirt who, up until then, was sitting alone.

Perhaps, across thousands of miles, even from the farthest reaches of the far side of the globe, there was a cyberspace connection and one day the virtual was exchanged for the real.

It is then, and forever, that the beautiful words ‘through together’ become so significant, so momentous, so compelling.

There are but a very few pages in a child’s bedtime fairy tale that separate the introductory words “once upon a time” and the happy conclusion “they lived happily ever after.” Within those pages, however, evil villains lurk and legendary monsters roam.

And so it is, in the pages of the chapters that tell not fanciful but real love stories – between the marriage vows “I do” and the day their story goes to press – there is the inevitableness of trials like a consuming fire, and the overwhelmingness of anxieties like vast oceans of water.

It is these trials and anxieties that will make the other all they will need. Like a pair of shoes, he is the right and takes steps a man needs to take to protect, love and cherish her. She will be the left and because of his balance, kindness and sweetness, their steps will match, their love shared, their path directed by the God who brought them together and who leads the way.

It is these, life itself, that make ‘through together’ such beautiful words.