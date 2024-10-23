In the Book Nook with… Katherine Krige – The Suburban Times

Author Katherine Krige

Author Katherine Krige from London, Ontario, Canada, offers editing services and has been a Social Media Manager for several local small businesses when she is not writing for a living (https://katherinekrige.com/). She has always kept journals, but only published her first book in 2021. She is a member of her local Shut Up & Write group which meets once a week to write and keep each other accountable, while encouraging getting more words on the page. When Katherine is not carving out time for writing, she likes to garden, preserve her bounty through canning, go for walks in local forests, and support the arts by attending plays and art shows.

Which genres do you cover?

Katherine Krige: I have published two books thus far, and both happen to be memoirs, very different styles though. My first book was a travel adventure memoir, while my second was a grief memoir. Not to be hemmed in by that, I have a historical fiction book in the works. I find it is more about the subject matter that speaks to me versus a niche genre that might draw me in.

Which is the latest book you had published, and what is about?

Katherine Krige: In December 2023, I published Riding the Waves: A Memoir of Love, Loss, & Grief. It is the story of my husband’s illness with cancer, and my subsequent grief and healing journey after his death. It is broken down into Part One, where we meet, start to set up a life, then have it dismantled by cancer; Part Two, the first year of grief; and Part Three, year two and beyond. I share my story, but go beyond that to look at ways you can help yourself and also help others who may be experiencing a crisis of their own. I include specific examples of that, as well as resources, for those who may need more help.

Katherine Krige’s latest memoir

At which book events can readers find you?

Katherine Krige: I’ll be at bookstores in Port Stanley, Ontario on October 26, and in London, Ontario on October 27. I’m always working on adding more to that list though, so check back in with me for new dates in the future. For those interested, I am also happy to zoom in for book club events!

Which book event connecting you with readers is your favorite and why?

Katherine Krige: I like doing book signings at local bookstores where I get to meet potential new readers. When people stop at my table to see what I have on offer, I love the exchange of stories and connections that are sparked. For every time I share my story, invariably people share their own. To me, that is a gift!

Do(es) your book(s) have any specific messages to your readers and, if so, which are they?

Katherine Krige: Ultimately, I am all about sharing stories and building connections. While I love speaking of travel and the personal growth that can come from exploring new cultures and societies, when I move to talking about my grief memoir, I feel like deeper connections are born. So often, people don’t talk about grief and loss, but it is a universal experience that we all will have to come to terms with at some point in our lives. Our North American society isn’t always very good about talking about it though, so when I stand there openly willing to share some of the hardest moments of my life—my personal story of love and loss, bereavement and grief – it allows others to maybe touch on their own struggles with loss, too. I make people feel seen and heard, if only for a moment. In grief, so often people feel alone. My aim is to remind people that they are never alone, and that supports are there if you need them.

Which writer(s) keep(s) inspiring you and why?

Katherine Krige: As much as I am awed by writers like Stephen King, who has a dedicated schedule for his writing and has put out a phenomenal number of books, or Margaret Atwood, who broaches difficult subject matter in an unflinching way, the writers that inspire me most right now are the smaller indie authors trying to chase their dreams of becoming published authors. They don’t necessarily have a big marketing team behind them, but they do their best to put their work out there because they believe in their stories. Sometimes against seemingly insurmountable odds. I guess I am a sucker for the little guy.

Do you have any specific writing habits?

Katherine Krige: Is this where I need to hang my head in shame? Sometimes life gets in the way of getting words on the page, but I try not to beat myself up over it. Attending my weekly writing group really helps to keep my writing projects front of mind though. Even if no other words get written, I know I’ll get a few on Mondays! Without that self-enforced routine, I suspect fewer words would get printed. As to the other aspects, when at home, I write in silence. I find that podcasts or even music can distract me, as I read aloud my own words. Funnily though, if I write at a coffee shop or my writing group, I give up on speaking aloud and use the existing noise as a buffer to other distractions (like talking to people).

Katherine Krige’s debut memoir

What are you currently working on?

Katherine Krige: Currently, I am slowly plugging away on a historical fiction novel loosely based on my grandparents. It is set in Canada around World War II, so there has been a LOT of research involved to get voice, characters, and settings accurate and across.

Which book are you currently reading simply for entertainment?

Katherine Krige: I just finished Why We Sleep by Matthew Walker. It was an interesting look at the importance of sleep and why we so desperately need to prioritize it more so in North American society. Eight hours people! Ditch the sleeping pills. It was a book club pick that I’ll be discussing with my book club shortly. I’ve followed that up with Three Views of Crystal Water by Katherine Govier, a book about the pearl trade in the 19th century that swings between divers in Japan and a woman in Canada. Interesting so far!

What advice would you give any aspiring author?

Katherine Krige: Believe in your story! Get your words on the page so that you have something to work with. Editing is where the story moves from concept to a thing of beauty. While being open to critiques is important, make sure you trust the sources, as not everyone delivers the helpful encouragement you might need. That being said, you need to find people who go beyond platitudes of “It’s great!” to someone who can offer helpful suggestions to improve your writing. Whether that is an editor, other writers, or trusted friends, other eyes help find and point out weak spots that you might miss. We all have room for improvement. And don’t forget to promote yourself! Share where you are at in the writing stage. Remind people when and where to buy your books (book signings, etc.). Ask for reviews, and include your readers and potential audience to be part of the journey with you. They are going to be your biggest cheerleaders, so get them on board early to remind yourself why you are writing in the first place. Because your story matters!

You can find Katherine Krige’s books in local Indie bookstores and libraries in Ontario as well as in various online book stores such as Amazon.