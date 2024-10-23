Friends of Steilacoom Library Book Sale – The Suburban Times

Submitted by John Ufford.

The Friends of Steilacoom Library host their annual fall book sale Friday October 25, 10:00 am to 4:00 pm and Saturday October 25, 10:00 am to 3:00 pm in the Steilacoom Community Center, 2301 Worthington St, Steilacoom, WA. Come and do some early Christmas shopping as we have a large selection of books suitable for that favorite person in your life that will not break the bank account. We are also happy to announce a large selection of children’s books also very reasonably priced. Hardbacks are normally just $2.00, with trade paperbacks just a single dollar and paperbacks only $.50. Special books are priced accordingly.