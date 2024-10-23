 Friends of Steilacoom Library Book Sale – The Suburban Times

The Suburban Times

A community bulletin board for Western Pierce County.

Friends of Steilacoom Library Book Sale

· Leave a Comment ·

Submitted by John Ufford.

The Friends of Steilacoom Library host their annual fall book sale Friday October 25, 10:00 am to 4:00 pm and Saturday October 25, 10:00 am to 3:00 pm in the Steilacoom Community Center, 2301 Worthington St, Steilacoom, WA. Come and do some early Christmas shopping as we have a large selection of books suitable for that favorite person in your life that will not break the bank account. We are also happy to announce a large selection of children’s books also very reasonably priced. Hardbacks are normally just $2.00, with trade paperbacks just a single dollar and paperbacks only $.50. Special books are priced accordingly.

DISCLAIMER: The above news, information, and opinions are the author’s own. If you have news, information or an opinion you’d like to share with 50,000+ monthly readers, click here to learn how.

FREE EMAIL SUBSCRIPTION: Join 50,000+ readers each month and get the latest news and information from Western Pierce County direct to your inbox, daily, free of charge. Sign up here.

Pierce College - Advance Here With A Bachelor's Degree.

COMMENT POLICY: If you care to comment on the above story/announcement, feel free. Review our comment policy and please, be polite and respectful.

Reader Interactions

Share this story

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.