City of DuPont Earns Risk Management Awards – The Suburban Times

The City of DuPont was recognized at the AWC Risk Management Service Agency (RMSA) Annual Meeting in Chelan for their hard work and dedication to proactively managing their risks, improving community safety, and contributing to lower insurance costs. Improving their liability claims experience over the past year earned them both RMSA’s Risk Management Achievement Award and the Claims Improvement Champion Award.

Utilizing excellent risk management practices is especially important in today’s landscape of skyrocketing insurance premiums. Actively managing liability risks helps keep municipal operations running effectively, reduces overall costs, and promotes stronger, more resilient communities.

RMSA members share in the costs of coverage as part of a pool of local governments. Proactive risk management efforts benefit RMSA members by keeping loss experience low through increased community safety, which positively impacts costs and attracts more favorable insuring partners.

A program of the Association of Washington Cities, RMSA is a municipal risk pool protecting the employees, assets, and officials of 108 of Washington’s cities, towns, and special purpose districts from property and liability risks and costs. RMSA strives to solve problems before they happen and protect its members’ futures when they do.