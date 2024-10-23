City of Destiny Festival: Sunday, October 27 – The Suburban Times

City of Destiny Festival

October 27th, 2024 – 11am-3pm

Edison Square – 5415 S Tacoma Way

Join Tacoma Historical Society for a celebration of Tacoma’s diverse history! This year’s theme is the history of fashion and retail in Tacoma. The festival will highlight changes in fashion and consumer experience from 1880 to the 2000s!

This event is FREE to attend and will feature hands-on activities, fashion shows, vintage clothing, heritage & cultural organizations, vendors and living history demonstrations! We can’t wait to see you there!

The festival coincides with our current exhibit “Bustles to Blue Jeans: 120 years of Clothing Tacoma” now open Wednesday through Friday, 11:00am to 3:00pm at the Tacoma Historical Society Museum.

This event is generously sponsored by Key Bank, Port of Tacoma, and Asia Pacific Cultural Center.