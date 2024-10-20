Grab Coffee with a Cop Recap – The Suburban Times

Thanks to all those who stopped by to chat with members of the U.P. Police Department over coffee and snacks as part of the annual Coffee with a Cop event on Oct. 8.

Coffee With A Cop is a national event designed to help community members and their local police teams build connections outside of emergency situations.

“Whether it’s at National Night Out, at one of the City’s special events or during Coffee with a Cop, we always welcome the opportunity to engage with the people we serve during these kinds of casual events,” said U.P. Police Chief Pat Burke. “We especially appreciate the hospitality of the NW Medical Arts team for hosting this year’s event. They certainly pulled out all the stops and we’re grateful.”