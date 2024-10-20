2024-25 CPSD #SuperSchoolShoutOut – Harrison Preparatory School – The Suburban Times

This week, we showed our #CPSDPride by giving a #SuperSchoolShoutout to Harrison Preparatory School (HP) which has recently welcomed its new principal, Natasha Richardson, to the Puma community. We also celebrated multilingual learning (ML) teacher Joellia Pichardo and senior Charles Vanek.

Principal Richardson’s daughter attended HP as a student and loved being a Puma. When the principal position opened over the summer, Richardson, who was a principal in Highline Public Schools at the time, leapt at the chance to be part of HP once again.

“I felt like how cool would it be to work for a school that I felt confident could take care of my child when she was a student,” Principal Richardson said. “I knew all about the important work that they do here, and it led to my daughter feeling like she belonged somewhere for the first time in her life.”

Principal Richardson is eager to continue fostering the deep bonds that HP students and staff share while bringing her perspective to the table. “I learned a lot at my previous schools which were an alternative learning school and a comprehensive high school,” she said. “I served so many different communities and learned about the importance of diversity in culture and thought.”

Principal Richardson is grateful for how welcoming the staff at HP has been and is excited to continue building relationships with them and their wonderful students. “I couldn’t imagine a stronger start,” she said.

Pichardo joined HP three years ago and is passionate about supporting ML students because of her experience attending a Spanish high school in Puerto Rico. This was difficult for her as Spanish was her heritage language; a language could speak fluently but could not read or write in.

Pichardo was able to thrive because of support from her educators and wants to make sure HP students are given the same opportunity for success. “It can be challenging, but it’s so rewarding when I see students accessing rigorous academic content at the International Baccalaureate level that is not in their first language,” she said.

HP has a high population of ML students and Pichardo can already see their growth as they move from sixth grade to high school. “I’m proud that I didn’t let barriers stop me and it’s a gift to help these students find paths to overcome their own obstacles.”

As Charles reflects on his school journey before graduating, he is proud to have become a leader on campus. “I wanted to help make this school great,” he said. “I’ve been in leadership since seventh grade, and I’ve been going to the JBLM Teen Zone since ninth grade. It’s been great to help in our community and give younger students advice.”

Charles’ favorite classes include film studies and environmental support systems. “I love movies so being able to make my own and learn about the processes behind the creation of a film is awesome,” he said. “I also think it would be great to help save our environment.”

Charles hopes to leave HP having created a positive school culture with his peers in leadership before his little sister becomes a Puma next year. After graduating, Charles plans on going to college to pursue IT, communications or film studies.

Go Pumas!