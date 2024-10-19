Stay Healthy and Independent with Senior Nutrition Programs – The Suburban Times

Are you eligible for Social Security retirement benefits or already receiving them? Did you know that you can also receive healthy meals and other nutrition services through the national Senior Nutrition Program? Local meal programs in communities across the country are waiting to serve you.

As we age, we have different needs, different ways we take care of our health, and different nutrients we need to get from our food. But we don’t always have enough healthy food or the desire to prepare or eat a meal. Whether you need more food, healthier food, someone to share a meal with, or better eating habits, a meal program can help.

Every day, senior nutrition programs serve almost 1 million meals to people age 60 and older. With home delivery and group meal options, you can get the food you need in a way that works best for you. They can help you avoid missing meals – and save you time and money with less shopping and cooking.

Local programs serve more than food. They also:

Offer opportunities to connect and socialize. This improves both your mental and physical health.

Teach you how to create a healthy eating plan. You can learn about healthy food recommendations based on your age, needs, and preferences.

Connect you with other resources like homemaker services and transportation to help you stay connected and engaged in your community.

It’s no surprise that 9 out of 10 participants say they would recommend a senior nutrition program to a friend. We know this service can help create healthy, strong communities where people can thrive at any age.

Find a senior nutrition program in your area and help us spread the word to your loved ones, neighbors, and community. For more information on resources for older adults, please visit eldercare.acl.gov/Public/Index.aspx.

To learn more about our retirement benefits, please visit www.ssa.gov/retirement.

The Senior Nutrition Program is administered by the Administration for Community Living, part of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.