Deadline to Apply for Commissioner Positions is Oct. 25 – The Suburban Times

The City of University Place has volunteer openings on its Economic Development Advisory, Park Advisory and Planning commissions. Volunteer your time to contribute to your hometown by sharing your perspectives and experience to help the City Council shape legislative policies.

Applicants must be residents of U.P. to apply. For more information on each commission and how to apply, visit the City’s Commissions and Partners webpage and choose the commission page you are interested in or email Debora Nicholas (253.460.5427).

This is an opportunity to engage with your fellow residents and play a part in the growth and development of U.P. Applications must be received by 4 p.m. on Oct. 25, 2024.