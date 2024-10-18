Speaker of the month from the Transportation Club of Tacoma – The Suburban Times

Elise M. Gosch being introduced.

The October Meeting Speaker for the Transportation Club of Tacoma was Elise M. Gosch, Vice President of Loup Logistics.

Elise was named Vice President of Loup Logistics in August of 2024. Loup provides innovative transportation and logistics solutions, including door-to-door shipping, logistics and other specialized services. Prior to her current role, Gosch was Assistant Vice President – Strategy & Sustainability for Union Pacific Railroad. Gosch was with Union Pacific for over 20 years and has held leadership positions including Assistant Vice President – Intermodal sales, Senior Director – Commercial Price, Director M&S at UPDS (now Loup), and various Pricing, Sales and Process Improvement roles on the Marketing and Sales team. Gosch is a founding member and former President for EASE, a disability supporting employee resource group at Union Pacific, and outside Gosh is an active member of Angelman Syndrome Foundation and American Cancer Society. She graduated with a bachelor’s degree in business administration from the University of South Dakota in 2003. She and her husband, Christopher, live in Omaha, Nebraska with their three children.

Elise was well received. Many in the audience already knew her. She gave a great program and easily answered questions about Loup Logistics. Within a minute of meeting Elsie, I saw her as smart, friendly, and caring.