Seeing the Good – The Suburban Times

Submitted by Bruce Dammeier, Executive.

It sometimes feels like we are surrounded by negativity and distressing events. And, yes, there are deeply concerning things going on far away and close to home. As County Executive, I am well aware of the challenges we face. But I also get the chance to see and hear many of the positive stories from our work too. And I wanted to share some of the recent ones with you – they brought a smile to my face!

First up: an inspiring story about a Drug Court graduate.

You may know that Drug Court has been in operation since 1994. Where the crime has been driven by someone’s drug addiction, this special court works to transform lives in addition to providing accountability. In all that time, however, there has not been a graduate who has gone on to become a lawyer – until now! KING-TV tells the story of a former Drug Court client who found redemption and renewal in this important program.

‘You’re going to die or go to prison’: Former convict turned Washington attorney shares life-changing moment | king5.com

Congratulations Cody! Thanks to Chris Gaddis in Superior Court for sharing this uplifting story, and congratulations to one of the newest members of the Washington State Bar!

————————————————-

I always appreciate the chance to celebrate and recognize the teams serving our residents. And our Human Services team is right at the top of that list. Their work to care for and support some of the most vulnerable people in our community is critically important.

Last week I had the opportunity to be a guest at their annual employee appreciation event. Employees were encouraged to dress up and I was impressed by some of the elaborate and creative costumes – especially those focusing on their teamwork! Their Pierce County trivia contest was fun, challenging and interactive – thanks to online game technology!

————————————————-

The Pierce County Business Accelerator (PCBA) continues to encourage and support new BIPOC, women and veteran entrepreneurs, and broaden economic opportunity across the County! The latest two cohorts started recently, and another one is on the way. Soon, over 500 County residents will have participated in this effort to promote the growth of local small businesses and many of the graduates were featured at Washington State Fair ShowpIex during the Fall Fair! I am particularly thankful for the many community partners that make it possible.

If you’d like to support these small business owners, check out the PCBA Showcase from 5:30 p.m. – 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday, November 13 at the Washington State Fair Events Center in Puyallup. Registration is required, and you can do so at:

2024 Pierce County Business Accelerator Showcase – Nov 13, 2024 – Event Details – TACOMA-PIERCE COUNTY CHAMBER (tacomachamber.org)

——————————————————

One last update to add to the list. Work began this week on the “new” building at 1501 Market and on the 7th floor of the County-City Building (CCB). This effort is smart for the County from both a facilities and financial perspective. Getting a very good deal on the new building, it allows us to eliminate most downtown leases, update our spaces, and expand court rooms – converting the CCB to the Pierce County Justice Center. The video below gives you the latest information about what we’re doing, which groups are involved in these changes and when they will be locating to new workspaces.

I’d love to hear what good things you are seeing, so please send me an email!

Thanks for reading.