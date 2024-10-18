From Farmers Markets to QFC Shelves: The Buzz Around Eleven Eleven Sauce – The Suburban Times

Submitted by T. Jacob.

The First-Ever Grapefruit-Based Hot Sauce is Shaking Up the Spice Game

Tacoma, WA – If you’ve wandered through the Fremont or Auburn farmers markets lately, you’ve probably noticed a crowd forming at the bright pink booth for Eleven Eleven Sauce. Tyler, the creative mind behind the brand, isn’t just bringing another hot sauce to the table—he’s breaking the mold with flavors that challenge expectations. And now, his innovative sauces are making waves beyond the farmers markets, hitting shelves in all 59 QFC stores and Made in Washington locations across the state.

The journey started with the launch of Blazing Citrus, the first-ever vinegar-free hot sauce made from grapefruit juice. “We wanted to create a sauce that’s as bold as it is unexpected,” Tyler says. “Blazing Citrus was our first flavor, and it’s still turning heads today.”

Blazing Citrus is available in two varieties: Hot and Medium. Instead of the standard vinegar base, the sauce gets its signature zing from grapefruit juice, balanced with the warmth of Carolina Reaper or Serrano peppers. The result? A hot sauce that’s tangy, bright, and full of layered flavor—a perfect complement to everything from tacos to seafood.

Blazing Citrus has already made waves in the culinary world, earning a spot among the Top 10 hot sauces at the prestigious Old Boney International Hot Sauce Contest in 2023. This recognition highlights the unique flavor profile of Blazing Citrus, setting it apart from traditional sauces. “It’s incredible to see our grapefruit-based hot sauce stand out on an international stage,” Tyler shares. “This award reinforces that innovation and bold ideas are worth pursuing.” The accolade not only puts Eleven Eleven Sauce on the map but also cements Blazing Citrus as a must-try for hot sauce enthusiasts everywhere.

A New Kind of Spice for a New Kind of Community

Tyler’s goal with Eleven Eleven Sauce goes beyond bold flavors. “For me, it’s about more than just sauce,” he explains. “Eleven Eleven is about bringing people together—whether that’s family, friends, or your community.”

From the beginning, Tyler’s sauces have been infused with positive energy. Even the name, Eleven Eleven, is inspired by the good vibes associated with seeing 11:11 on a clock—a symbol of connection, alignment and intention. And with vibrant pink branding adorning every bottle, the sauces stand out on the shelves.

The line has since expanded to include WesMarMi Sauce, a refreshing verde sauce infused with organic limes, lemons, and a hint of serrano pepper. But it’s Blazing Citrus that continues to steal the spotlight and make Eleven Eleven Sauce a must-have in kitchens across the Pacific Northwest. Try the sampler Pink Box with all three flavors or gift it to family or a friend!

From Farmers Markets to Store Shelves

In addition to local farmers markets, Eleven Eleven Sauce is now available at QFC stores throughout Washington, as well as in Made in Washington shops, and www.ElevenElevenSauce.com. Tyler encourages fans to snap photos of the sauce in stores and share them on social media using the hashtag #BlazingCitrus. “There’s nothing like seeing people discover the sauce for the first time on the shelves,” Tyler says.

What’s Next? A Hint of More to Come

As the demand for Eleven Eleven Sauce continues to grow, Tyler teases new innovations on the horizon. “We’re always experimenting with new flavors,” he says with a grin. “The fun part is seeing what’s possible when you think beyond traditional ingredients.”

With creative recipes, a mission of connection, and a growing presence across the region, Eleven Eleven Sauce is becoming a local favorite. And with each bottle, Tyler hopes to bring a little more flavor—and a little more positivity—to every table.