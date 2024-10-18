 CPSD Learning in Motion – Thomas Middle School Yearbook Class – The Suburban Times

CPSD Learning in Motion – Thomas Middle School Yearbook Class

Clover Park School District’s Learning In Motion video series peeks inside schools to see what students are learning across the district.

In this feature, we follow Thomas Middle School photography students around campus as they capture life as a Titan for the 2024 school yearbook. They were recently treated to a presentation from local professional photographer Matty Photography who has worked with a wide variety of top industry clients. He gave them important tips and tricks to keep in mind as they build their own photo portfolio throughout the semester. 

Watch the video on the CPSD YouTube page to see these students in action.

