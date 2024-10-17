Tacoma City Council Authorizes Funds for a Pride-Themed Decorative Crosswalk on Broadway in Downtown Tacoma – The Suburban Times

TACOMA – On October 15, the Tacoma City Council authorized $35,000 in one-time funding to install a Pride-themed decorative crosswalk between 9th and 11th streets on Broadway in Downtown Tacoma.

“As Tacoma’s first out queer female council member, I am engaged with our queer community and know firsthand that our community has been asking the City to increase visibility and welcoming in Tacoma through a Pride-themed decorative crosswalk,” said Council Member Olgy Diaz. “Tacoma has a long history of being a welcoming and inclusive city to the LGBTQIA2+ community and we are long overdue for a celebratory crosswalk in our downtown core.”

The selected crosswalk location is in the heart of downtown Tacoma, next to schools, theaters, art, transit centers, and public green space. It is also where the Downtown Farmers Market is located each summer. This installation will create a welcoming and celebratory space that invites residents, workers, and tourists to visit downtown.

“Crosswalks are about connecting communities and bridging divides, and this pride-themed crosswalk will be a powerful display of our commitment to inclusivity,” said Council Member Kristina Walker. “I’m delighted that Tacoma is finally showing its commitment in this way. I can’t wait for everyone to come downtown to enjoy the crosswalk when it is installed, get their photo with it, and use it as an opportunity to foster dialogue and love in our city.”

The City’s Public Works Department will work with the City’s Arts Program to develop design details. The design will take into consideration inclusive Pride flag designs such as the Progress Pride Flag, while also having flexibility for adjustments to allow for differing site conditions. Instead of paint, the markings will be done with higher durability plastic, to allow for a longer lasting design that is easier to maintain with built-in slip resistance.

Staff will work to determine the best way to install the crosswalk, with expected project installation occurring before Tacoma’s Pride Month in July 2025.