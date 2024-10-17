Semi-truck runs red light, strikes 3 vehicles – The Suburban Times

Yesterday, at 9:28 a.m., deputies were dispatched to a multi-vehicle collision at the intersection of Canyon Rd E and Military Rd E near Frederickson.

When deputies arrived, they discovered there were three passenger vehicles and one semi-truck involved and fully blocking the intersection.

Three occupants were transported to the hospital for medical treatment.

Investigators determined that the semi-truck was traveling southbound on Canyon Rd E and ran the red light at Military Rd E. It struck two vehicles in the intersection before crossing over into northbound lanes and striking another vehicle. The semi-truck came to rest against a utility pole.

The semi-truck driver was cited for negligent driving in the second degree.

