Oktoberfest Crowd Breaks Record – The Suburban Times

Oktoberfest Crowd Breaks Record

This year’s Oktoberfest in Market Square drew the largest crowd in its six-year history, with friends and neighbors enjoying a night of great food, great beer from E9 Brewing Co., and great entertainment.

The Bean’s Brats and Beer Band got the crowd on their feet with rousing polkas and their own unique rendition of the Chicken Dance, while young and old alike marveled at the pumpkin carving skills of artist Wade Lapp.

The Manic Meatballs, TornadoPotato and Jack’s Savory Pies Co. food trucks were busy all night and were accompanied by seasonal treats like kettle corn, Bavarian pretzels and Honeycomb Raw Honey.

Many thanks to all those who turned out and to Mother Nature for keeping the rain at bay. Keep an eye out for more photos from this year’s event on our Facebook page!

