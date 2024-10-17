Letter: Smiling At The Same Moon – The Suburban Times

Moon in Tennessee Moon in Washington

Thousands upon thousands of them against a blue-black sky, overwhelming for sheer numbers, are the stars.

And among them, the first to appear, as the sun is the grand herald announcing a new day, is the moon, it’s soft glow like a pillow cushioning the night.

And all the way across the country, while on the phone, both smiling up at the same moon, at the exact same moment, a magical moment to be cherished forever, two lovers took a picture of what they saw.

And just like that, spanning miles and miles of outer space, with the click of a camera they were connected by the constellations, as if heaven itself were smiling down.

Oftentimes in history when circumstances were such one needed reminding of a promise, the truth of which restores purpose, rekindles love, and reconciles what the mind feared but the heart hoped, renewed perspective was gained by looking up.

When our heart is overwhelmed, look up.

When despairing of life itself, look up.

When in love but separated by a distance that may as well be as the moon in space is a long, long way from the place where we are, look up.

Count the stars.

Gaze upon the moon.

The One who hung the stars in space, the One who provides the moon to light the night, He cares for you.

As does the one who at the same time as you, though far, far away, looks up and smiles at the same moon.