Honoring the Champions – The Suburban Times

There are very few ballplayers who can say they made it to the World Series. A group of young athletes from Puyallup, Washington did just that. In August, the South Hill Little League became the Northwest Regional Champions, earning them a berth at the Little League World Series. South Hill Mall will host an event to congratulate the team for this achievement.

Champions Rally

Friday, October 18, 2024

11 AM

Center Court (Near Dick’s Sporting Goods)

Community leaders are scheduled to attend and the general public is invited to take part in this rally to honor the players and coaches. As part of the festivities, The Cafaro Foundation will present a donation to the league.

