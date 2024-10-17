DuPont’s 2025 LTAC Grants Applications Open – The Suburban Times

City of DuPont LTAC grant applications (for activities in 2025) will be accepted from October 15, 2024, until November 8, 2024, at 4:00 p.m. Applications submitted after the deadline will not be considered for grant funding. To apply, click here: https://portal.laserfiche.com/t7629/forms/LTAC_Application

LTAC grant funding is available to non-profits and public agencies for projects that assist with tourism development and promotion in the City of DuPont. The grant program is made possible through taxes paid by consumers when they stay in paid lodging in the City of DuPont and overseen by the Lodging Tax Advisory Committee.

To learn more about LTAC Grants please read the Grant Guidelines: https://www.dupontwa.gov/DocumentCenter/View/1631/Appendix-B-Guidelines-for-Use-of-Lodging-Tax-Revenue?bidId=

More information can be found on the Lodging Tax Advisory Committee Page: https://www.dupontwa.gov/87/Lodging-Tax-Advisory-Committee

Please contact Finance Director Carma Oaksmith at COaksmith@dupontwa.gov if you have any questions.

