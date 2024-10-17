Bates Technical College Announces First Bachelor’s Degree, Focusing on Public Safety Administration – The Suburban Times

Tacoma, Wash. – Bates Technical College is now accepting applications for its first-ever Bachelor of Applied Science (BAS) degree. The Public Safety Administration degree is open for enrollment, with its inaugural cohort starting in January of 2025.

As the first degree of its kind in Washington state, the BAS builds upon two key programs at the college: fire service, which includes the Emergency Medical Technician (EMT) certificate program, and cybersecurity. The degree is tailored to individuals currently in entry-level roles in public safety fields like law enforcement, firefighting, information technology, emergency management, community and public health, and emergency medical services, providing them with a pathway to leadership positions.

“The Bachelor of Applied Science in Public Safety Administration is designed for professionals in public safety who seek a broad, leadership-focused degree that integrates principles of relationship development, communication, critical thinking, management, and social justice,” said Dr. Johnny Hu, Vice President of Instruction at Bates Tech. “Based on feedback from our industry partners, Bates’ first BAS degree is contemporary, forward-thinking, and collaborative, meeting the needs of our diverse and evolving community.”

This degree reflects the evolving landscape of public safety. While fire service has traditionally focused on governmental efforts to protect communities, cybersecurity has emerged as an increasingly critical component of the public safety umbrella. Professionals trained in cybersecurity play a vital role in disaster recovery planning and ensuring the continuity of critical infrastructure and IT systems—both essential for effective communication during emergency response.

Travis Smith, the BAS program’s lead instructor, added, “I’m proud to introduce this new degree designed to equip future leaders with the skills and knowledge needed to protect and serve their communities. It opens doors to a wide range of careers, including fire service, law enforcement, emergency management, and homeland security,” he said. “This degree strengthens an entry-level candidate’s resume and prepares current public safety employees for management roles. Our program combines practical experience with a strong academic foundation, preparing graduates to excel in leadership roles and make a real difference in the safety and well-being of others.”

The curriculum addresses the changing demands of the public safety sector, with a focus on leadership, organizational structures, interagency collaboration, and the principles of social justice, diversity, equity and inclusion. It also enhances communication, critical thinking, and technological proficiency, preparing graduates to lead and innovate in their fields.

“This approval marks a pivotal moment for Bates Technical College as we expand our academic offerings to meet the needs of our community,” said Dr. Lin Zhou, president of Bates Tech. “The Bachelor of Applied Science in Public Safety Administration underscores our commitment to deliver relevant, high-quality education while empowering individuals to advance their careers and make a meaningful impact in public safety.”

To learn more about the Bachelor of Applied Science in Public Safety Administration or for more information about Bates Tech, visit BatesTech.edu or call 253.680.7000.

About Bates Technical College

Founded in 1940, Bates Technical College offers certificate and degree opportunities in 45+ career education programs. The college serves approximately 3,000 career training students and 7,000 more community members annually in extended learning, distance learning, high school, and other programs. For more information, go to BatesTech.edu, or call 253.680.7000. Bates Technical College is proudly part of the Washington state community and technical college system.