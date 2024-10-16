Tricks and Treats – Family Craft Night at the Humane Society for Tacoma & Pierce County – The Suburban Times

Monday, October 21st, from 4-6 p.m.

The Humane Society for Tacoma & Pierce County

2608 Center Street, Tacoma, WA 98409

Join the Humane Society for Tacoma & Pierce County for a spook-tacular craft event open to kids and families of all ages, where children and adults alike can lend a helping hand to animals in need.

Bring the family (costumes encouraged) and help make special “trick or treat” goodie bags for pets going home to their new families! Unleash your creativity at craft stations to make and fill goodie bags for pets, create enrichment toys for shelter cats and bunnies, and color portraits to help adoptable pets find loving families. Treats and snacks will be available for attendees as well!

As an expression of the event’s spirit of giving, participants are encouraged to bring approved items from the shelter’s Amazon or Chewy wish lists to donate to the furry residents. View the shelter’s wish lists at www.thehumanesociety.org/ways-to-give/donate-items.

This unique and educational experience suited for families of all ages promises fun for the entire family while supporting pets in need!

RSVP on the shelter’s website to let them know you and your family will be joining the festivities. While RSVPs are not required, they are encouraged to ensure we have plenty of supplies. To RSVP, visit www.thehumanesociety.org/tricks-and-treats-craft-event%20/