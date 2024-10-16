Transportation Club of Tacoma – The Suburban Times

TCT’s MISSION: Promoting professional growth within the global transportation and logistics industries through networking, education and community involvement. Since 1926, the Transportation Club of Tacoma centers on building bridges within the transportation industry while at the same time serving Tacoma and Pierce County communities through our charitable work.

Currently marking over 350 members strong, TCT is made up of professionals in the transportation industry, those who regularly use transportation services for their livelihood, as well as people who have an interest in local and global transportation and logistics. Membership includes diverse companies large and small including: railroads; steamship lines; trucking companies; warehousing and distribution; cold storage; terminal managers; coffee roasters; paper manufacturers; confectioners; freight forwarders; commercial real estate; banking; consulting; education – and the list keeps growing.

As our history is further written, one thing remains constant, being a member of the Transportation Club of Tacoma means you’ve joined an organization committed to enriching your life professionally and personally.

“I have been a member now for a good ten years and have enjoyed the meetings, the people involved in transportation as well has just the regular people in our community who need help from time to time.” – Don Doman

For more information contact Executive Director Bryan Lovely from Ryder System Inc.

Bryan Lovely executivedirector@tctacoma.org

