U.P. business owners and their families are invited to join the public for a special Tent-or-Treat Market at NW Medical Arts (5350 Orchard St. W. Suite 202) on Saturday, Oct. 26 from 2-5 p.m.

Costumes are encouraged at this free event that will include games, candy and tasty treats. Get an early jump on your holiday shopping and support local vendors and makers.

Make plans to come out for some “BOO-YA” Halloween fun.