New home for Barnes & Noble? Permit documents indicate where retails may be headed – The Suburban Times

New home for Barnes & Noble? Permit documents indicate where retails may be headed

LAKEWOOD – “A national bookseller whose store is slated for demolition to make way for new apartments in Lakewood appears headed for a new home nearby. Permitting documents on file with the City of Lakewood indicate that the Lakewood Barnes & Noble at Lakewood Towne Center is set to relocate to the former Dressbarn location at the center, 10330 59th Ave SW, Unit A&B.” Read more The News Tribune website.

