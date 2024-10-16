New home for Barnes & Noble? Permit documents indicate where retails may be headed – The Suburban Times

LAKEWOOD – “A national bookseller whose store is slated for demolition to make way for new apartments in Lakewood appears headed for a new home nearby. Permitting documents on file with the City of Lakewood indicate that the Lakewood Barnes & Noble at Lakewood Towne Center is set to relocate to the former Dressbarn location at the center, 10330 59th Ave SW, Unit A&B.” Read more The News Tribune website.