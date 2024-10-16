Community Safety Workshop to Highlight Expert Tips and Resources – The Suburban Times

Submitted by Veronica Craker.

Tacoma, WA – The Tacoma community is invited to attend a free safety workshop on Thursday, Oct. 24 at 6 p.m. at the Courthouse Square, 1102 A Street, Tacoma. This event will feature expert speakers from South Sound 911, Safe Streets, and other local organizations who will share valuable insights on crime prevention, self-defense, de-escalation techniques, and community safety resources.

The workshop aims to empower attendees with practical knowledge and tools to enhance their personal safety and contribute to a more secure community. Topics covered will include:

Crime prevention strategies: Learn effective techniques to reduce your risk of becoming a victim.

De-escalation techniques: Discover how to manage tense situations peacefully and avoid escalating conflicts. Community safety resources: Connect with local organizations that offer support and assistance.

This event is free and open to the public and offers a valuable opportunity to learn from experts and connect with your neighbors. The workshop is being presented by members of the Tacoma-Pierce County Chamber of Commerce’s 2024 Business Leadership Academy.