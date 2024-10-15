Total night closures of I-5 in Fife completed ahead of schedule – The Suburban Times

FIFE – Completing work ahead of schedule, construction crews successfully set the remaining seven out of 15 girders for a new bridge over Interstate 5 in Fife during the weekend of Oct. 11-13. As a result, the fourth weekend of overnight closures planned for Oct. 18-20 is canceled.

The next step of building the temporary framework around the new girders will require closing four out of five lanes in both directions of I-5 nightly Monday, Oct. 14 through the morning of Friday, Oct. 18. After the framework is in place, crews can begin placing rebar and concrete for the bridge deck. The bridge is a key element of the State Route 167 Completion Project.

Lane closure information

Monday, Oct. 14 to the morning of Friday, Oct 18, nightly:

10 p.m. to 3:30 a.m. – The 54th Avenue East on-ramp to northbound I-5 is closed.

11 p.m. to 3:30 a.m. – Four northbound lanes between 54th Avenue East and Porter Way are closed.

11:59 p.m. to 4:45 a.m. – Four southbound lanes between Porter Way and 54th Avenue East are closed.

Travelers should note that northbound lanes of I-5 begin closing at 7 p.m. and southbound lanes at 7:30 p.m.

SR 167 Completion Project information

The SR 167 Completion Project builds 6 miles of new tolled highway between Puyallup and the Port of Tacoma. The new highway will be completed in stages. The portion currently under construction between I-5 and SR 509 near the Port of Tacoma is scheduled to open in 2026. The third stage is scheduled to begin construction in 2025 and construction work on the last stage will begin in 2026. The entire project is planned for completion by 2029.

Puget Sound Gateway Program overview

The SR 167 Completion Project is part of WSDOT’s Puget Sound Gateway Program, which also includes the SR 509 Completion Project in south King County. Combined, the two completion projects finish critical missing links in Washington’s highway and freight network.