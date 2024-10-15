Tacoma Area Coalition of Individuals with Disabilities – Community Fundraising Luncheon coming soon – The Suburban Times

Our TACID Growing Community Fundraising Luncheon is just a few days away!

TACID stands for Tacoma Area Coalition of Individuals with Disabilities. We promote the wellness, recovery and resilience of adults experiencing disabilities in Pierce County.

It’s not too late to register for a lunch-hour event that promises to be informative and full of heart. We hope you’ll join us on Wednesday,

October 16th, from 12-1PM at TACID. Don’t forget to RSVP to let us know you’ll attend and to choose your lunch from The Vault Catering.

We’re very excited to hold another heartfelt and informative fundraiser at our facility. As with all our fundraisers, the event will center on several of our wonderful participants who will tell their stories and share how being part of the community at TACID has impacted their lives. We’ll premier our new TACID video, and our Staff and board members will talk about what’s happening at TACID and why we need your invaluable support. Complimentary boxed lunches will be provided.

Our Goal is to raise $75,000. All donations will help us to continue providing FREE peer support services, wellness activities, and inclusive community in 2025.

Our Mission

Our Vision

TACID participants discover their strengths, learn new skills and make the social and emotional gains that will improve their quality of life.

RSVP to let us know you’re coming and to choose your lunch! Please, call 253-565-9000.

TACID – 6315 S 19th St – Tacoma, WA 9846