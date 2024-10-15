Metro Parks Tacoma earns accreditation for the third time – The Suburban Times

TACOMA, WA: Metro Parks Tacoma has earned its third consecutive national industry accreditation, reaffirming that the district continues to offer the highest standard of service to the community.

Metro Parks was first accredited in 2014 and remains one of only three agencies in Washington State currently accredited by the National Recreation and Park Association (NRPA) after completing the stringent certification process.

“We take great pride in knowing our parks and programs are among the best in the country, and we’re honored to have the hard work of our staff, volunteers and partners recognized,” said Andrea Smith, President of the Metro Parks Board of Commissioners. “Being reaccredited reinforces our promises of innovation, equity and accountability and showcases our commitment to providing services that enhance the quality of life for every person in Tacoma.”

Metro Parks was first reaccredited in 2019, when it also won the prestigious National Gold Medal Award for Excellence in Park and Recreation Management.

The lengthy, detailed process for accreditation includes an assessment of 154 standards, gathering hundreds of supporting documents as proof and a formal hearing.

This intensive accreditation process happens every five years.

Achievements cited within Metro Parks’ 135-page application included:

Transforming Catherine Ushka’s Gas Station Park from an abandoned toxic lot to a tree-filled community play space.

Opening two community schoolyards and designing three others to help address the park access gap and ensure all Tacomans live within a 10-minute walk of green space.

Offering Beyond the Bell and Club Beyond programming so students at all 46 Tacoma Public elementary and middle schools have access to after school care with a pay-what-you-can model, ensuring equitable access to social and emotional learning in a safe, fun environment.

Developing an ADA Transition Plan to audit facilities and figure out how to address barriers to accessibility so all people can take advantage of parks and community spaces.

Working with the Environmental Protection Agency to clean up the former ASARCO smelter site at Dune Peninsula at Point Defiance Park.

Continuing to reclaim and restore our shoreline for future generations with the opening of Melanie’s Park.

Partnering with groups to host community-led events like Juneteenth at Stewart Heights Park.

Putting together City In A Park: System & Strategic Plan and a Climate Action Plan to help guide the agency in the years to come.

Of the 12,000 park and recreation agencies in the United States, just 206 are accredited, according to NRPA. The parks departments in Bellevue and Shoreline are the only other accredited agencies in Washington State.

The NRPA is a nonprofit organization dedicated to helping its 60,000 members provide parks, recreation and environmental conservation services to enhance the quality of life for all people.