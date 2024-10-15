27th Street Business District Survey Results – The Suburban Times

Earlier this year, the City’s Planning and Development Services department sought public input on a plan for the 27th Street Business District, which runs along 27th Street West from Eldwood Drive West to Morrison Road West.

Community members were asked to take a brief survey to share their thoughts about how they currently use/visit the district as well as their vision for the future of the area.

More than 680 people responded, with the majority indicating they prefer the district to remain a home for local, small-scale businesses in a more pedestrian friendly environment. Among the most commonly cited preferences were:

Small-scale restaurants, coffee shops and pubs (70%)

Small retail shops (41%)

Greener streets with more trees and landscaping (37%)

Parks and recreational opportunities (34%)

Nearby groceries and “daily” shopping needs (34%)

Walking/biking improvements and trails (23%)

Watch future issues of Talking UP for more updates on how this feedback will be incorporated into the City’s Comprehensive Plan update and the Regional Growth Center Plan.