 27th Street Business District Survey Results – The Suburban Times

The Suburban Times

A community bulletin board for Western Pierce County.

27th Street Business District Survey Results

· · Leave a Comment ·

Earlier this year, the City’s Planning and Development Services department sought public input on a plan for the 27th Street Business District, which runs along 27th Street West from Eldwood Drive West to Morrison Road West.

Community members were asked to take a brief survey to share their thoughts about how they currently use/visit the district as well as their vision for the future of the area. 

More than 680 people responded, with the majority indicating they prefer the district to remain a home for local, small-scale businesses in a more pedestrian friendly environment. Among the most commonly cited preferences were:

  • Small-scale restaurants, coffee shops and pubs (70%)
  • Small retail shops (41%)
  • Greener streets with more trees and landscaping (37%)
  • Parks and recreational opportunities (34%)
  • Nearby groceries and “daily” shopping needs (34%)
  • Walking/biking improvements and trails (23%)

Watch future issues of Talking UP for more updates on how this feedback will be incorporated into the City’s Comprehensive Plan update and the Regional Growth Center Plan.

DISCLAIMER: The above news, information, and opinions are the author’s own. If you have news, information or an opinion you’d like to share with 50,000+ monthly readers, click here to learn how.

FREE EMAIL SUBSCRIPTION: Join 50,000+ readers each month and get the latest news and information from Western Pierce County direct to your inbox, daily, free of charge. Sign up here.

Edward Jones - Bart Dalton

COMMENT POLICY: If you care to comment on the above story/announcement, feel free. Review our comment policy and please, be polite and respectful.

Reader Interactions

Share this story

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.