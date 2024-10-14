Spooky Aquariums – The Suburban Times

Get ready for some Halloween fun! We’re featuring spooky (and not-so-scary) species from our Pacific Seas Aquarium and Tropical Reef Aquarium. Keep an eye out for these amazing fish and invertebrates on your next visit to the zoo!

Skeleton Shrimp (Caprella mendax): These amphipods cling to various substrates, waiting to catch plankton drifting through the water, much like a praying mantis. Their body color varies depending on the habitat to provide camouflage, and they shed their exoskeletons to grow. You can find skeleton shrimp in the surge tank outside the Pacific Seas Aquarium or the Tidal Touch Zone inside the aquarium.

See nine more “Spooky Aquariums” at the Zoo’s website.