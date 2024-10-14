 Spooky Aquariums – The Suburban Times

The Suburban Times

A community bulletin board for Western Pierce County.

Spooky Aquariums

· · Leave a Comment ·

Get ready for some Halloween fun! We’re featuring spooky (and not-so-scary) species from our Pacific Seas Aquarium and Tropical Reef Aquarium. Keep an eye out for these amazing fish and invertebrates on your next visit to the zoo!

Skeleton Shrimp (Caprella mendax): These amphipods cling to various substrates, waiting to catch plankton drifting through the water, much like a praying mantis. Their body color varies depending on the habitat to provide camouflage, and they shed their exoskeletons to grow. You can find skeleton shrimp in the surge tank outside the Pacific Seas Aquarium or the Tidal Touch Zone inside the aquarium.  

See nine more “Spooky Aquariums” at the Zoo’s website.

DISCLAIMER: The above news, information, and opinions are the author’s own. If you have news, information or an opinion you’d like to share with 50,000+ monthly readers, click here to learn how.

FREE EMAIL SUBSCRIPTION: Join 50,000+ readers each month and get the latest news and information from Western Pierce County direct to your inbox, daily, free of charge. Sign up here.

Tacoma Community College. It's doable.

COMMENT POLICY: If you care to comment on the above story/announcement, feel free. Review our comment policy and please, be polite and respectful.

Reader Interactions

Share this story

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.