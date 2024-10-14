 New Street Woodage . . . a great sign – The Suburban Times

The Suburban Times

A community bulletin board for Western Pierce County.

New Street Woodage . . . a great sign

· · Leave a Comment ·

Street Signs

The Puyallup Tribal Community and the city of Tacoma will be working together creating some very interesting signs. What a great idea. I just read this information from the Puyallup Tribal Community Newsletter.

“Tacoma’s City Council approved the plan during its Oct. 8 meeting. The Twulshootseed street signs will be placed under the existing green street signs that are in English. They will also have information about the translations and pronunciation. One hundred seventy-four signs are to be placed.”

We can hardly wait to see the new signs. We’ll be taking photos.

DISCLAIMER: The above news, information, and opinions are the author’s own. If you have news, information or an opinion you’d like to share with 50,000+ monthly readers, click here to learn how.

FREE EMAIL SUBSCRIPTION: Join 50,000+ readers each month and get the latest news and information from Western Pierce County direct to your inbox, daily, free of charge. Sign up here.

All Hallows Even - Centerforce

COMMENT POLICY: If you care to comment on the above story/announcement, feel free. Review our comment policy and please, be polite and respectful.

Reader Interactions

Share this story

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.