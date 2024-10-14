New Street Woodage . . . a great sign – The Suburban Times

Street Signs

The Puyallup Tribal Community and the city of Tacoma will be working together creating some very interesting signs. What a great idea. I just read this information from the Puyallup Tribal Community Newsletter.

“Tacoma’s City Council approved the plan during its Oct. 8 meeting. The Twulshootseed street signs will be placed under the existing green street signs that are in English. They will also have information about the translations and pronunciation. One hundred seventy-four signs are to be placed.”

We can hardly wait to see the new signs. We’ll be taking photos.