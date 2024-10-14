Free dental referral service expands care options, addresses health disparities – The Suburban Times

Submitted by Arcora Foundation.

Washington state residents who are low income or uninsured and need dental care now have more options. DentistLink—a free dental referral service in Washington state for people with Apple Health (Medicaid) or no insurance—has teamed up with Project Access Northwest to provide a growing number of people dental care and more. Project Access Northwest is a nonprofit that connects people who are low income to essential health care services.

This is relevant for many lower-income Pierce County adults with just 1 in 5 having visited a dentist in 2018.

When you call or text DentistLink for referrals, you will reach a team with deep experience connecting people to the care they need. In addition to dental care, you’ll now find a more comprehensive system of support including:

Medical and behavioral health care.

Resources to help access transportation to and from appointments.

Telephone interpretation services.

DentistLink—a private-public partnership Arcora Foundation and Washington State Health Care Authority (HCA) fully fund—has collaborated with Project Access Northwest to provide expanded referral options.

“Our exciting, new partnership with Project Access Northwest elevates DentistLink as an essential tool to address the unique needs of our priority populations across the state,” said Arcora President and CEO Vanetta Abdellatif. “Project Access Northwest brings knowledge of and experience with communities statewide that have been underinvested in—like Black, Indigenous, and People of Color—which advances our goal of equitable access to oral and overall health services for everyone.”

Across Washington state, oral health disparities persist mostly by race or ethnicity, language spoken at home, geography, and income. Health disparities are specific differences in health outcomes and health care across population groups rooted in social, economic, and environmental disadvantages. In 2023, for example, 61% of Washington adults who are low income—earned less than $50,000 a year—didn’t visit a dentist.

“For nearly 20 years, Project Access Northwest has worked to address the unmet needs of people who face barriers to care,” said Project Access Northwest President and CEO Gary Renville. “The partnership with Arcora and HCA on DentistLink is a continuation of that mission to effectively and compassionately connect more people to care when, where, and how they need it.”

Demand for DentistLink continues to increase. In 2018, the service had 12,000 user requests. In 2023, that number was more than 65,000. For 2024, DentistLink is on pace to reach more than 76,000 user requests with more than 38,000 requests in the first 6 months of the year.

“I am so thankful to the person who gave me your number. I was able to book an appointment with [a provider],” said a recent DentistLink user. We’re not using the person’s name to protect their privacy.

“I was getting nowhere just trying it on my own. Thank you for your service.”

“Project Access Northwest is an ideal partner to position DentistLink to meet current and future needs,” said HCA Dental Director Sarah Vander Beek. “This experienced team has a record of success connecting patients to care and offering the personalized support required to make sure they make it to their appointments.”

Nothing has changed in how you access DentistLink. You have 3 options: