All Hallows’ Even coming to Lakewold Gardens – The Suburban Times

All Hallows’ Even coming to Lakewold Gardens

Friday, October 25-Sunday, October 27, 6-9 pm

Tickets: $20 General | $16 Students, Seniors and Military | $10 for youth ages 5-17 (5 and under free)

Venture into Lakewold Gardens’ annual weekend of eerie delights for adventure seekers of all ages! Search the shadowy garden for monsters in a spooky scavenger hunt… but be alert! The mysterious Gravelly Lake Monster is lurking in the darkness. Inside the haunted halls of Wagner House, take refuge with warm treats, create a frightening paper skull mask with artist José Orantes, and test your nerves with spine-chilling music, movies, stories and skits (performances vary nightly; see website for full schedule).

