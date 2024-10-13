RFP for Generative AI Research Tool – The Suburban Times

The City of Lakewood, WA serves a population of 63,000 people with an average permit volume close to 2,000 permits annually. The City seeks to develop a generative artificial intelligence (AI) application to assist staff in researching applicable federal, state and local municipal laws, codes, rules and design manuals as part of the project permit review process.

This tool is intended to improve efficiencies by reducing time necessary to prepare responses to customers on development project feasibility and associated requirements, as well as assist in the development of staff reports, letters and public notices. This tool is not intended to reduce or modify our workforce. The use of this AI tool is to provide support to project permit review to streamline processes by conducting thorough research more efficiently and effectively for residents.

The City seeks responses to this RFP from qualified, interested and eligible firms with proven expertise. Click here to view the full RFP. The deadline for receiving proposals is October 25, 2024 by 5 p.m. Submit proposals via email by the deadline to asilva@cityoflakewood.us.

All questions must be submitted by the deadline and sent via email to asilva@cityoflakewood.us or by phone at 253-983-7839.