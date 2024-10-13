News from the Chambers-Clover Creek Watershed Council – The Suburban Times

Submitted by Rikki McGee.

Changes in seasons also bring changes to water systems, particularly in urban areas. The Chambers-Clover Creek Watershed Council offers many resources for individuals and organizations regarding our watershed health and effective practices. This month, our blog, highlights a September 18 presentation by Cynthia Haverkamp, Health Justice Coordinator, Tacoma Pierce County Health Department. We hope you will attend events and use these resources.

Wednesday, October 18, 3:30 – 5 PM: CCWC Monthly Meeting, open to all via Zoom. Hear a report from the Friends of Spanaway Lake about their CCWC Small Grant work and a Pierce County Sustainable Resources presentation on Fall Composting for Healthy Watershed. We will also share calls for public input, updates from our partner organizations, and reports from the CCWC Executive Committee.

Saturday, October 19, 9 AM to Noon: Clover Park Technical College Flett Creek Workday. Please park on campus (from Steilacoom Blvd. enter at Hageness Drive) and then walk across Steilacoom Blvd. to the Flett Property. Don’t forget to dress for the weather and bring water to drink!

Wednesday, November 20, 2:30 – 5:30 PM, location TBA: Join organizations and community members to learn and discuss watershed issues related to urbanization. Please check the CCWC webpage for updates.